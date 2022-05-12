Beaver medical center to roll out traveling clinic

BEAVER, W.Va. (WVVA) - $50,000 can mean a lot of things to a lot of people. To Anchor Medical, a clinic located in Beaver, this money offers the chance to help West Virginians with their health.

“We were fortunate enough to receive a grant- $50,000- that will enable us to go out into the community and provide education on vaccines and provide vaccines...” explained Teresa Tate, NP, owner of Anchor Medical.

A grant from the Community Education Group will allow medical professionals at Anchor Medical to spend the next eight weeks traveling to communities in southern West Virginia.

The goal is to service at-risk and underserved areas.

“There’s a lot of people that can’t make it to a doctor’s appointment, or they don’t know where to go. They don’t know if they are going to be charged for a vaccine or not. That’s what we are hoping to do: to make it available- make it easy for them.”

The clinic’s list of services includes COVID vaccines and boosters, Hepatitis A and B vaccines, Tetanus and Flu shots, STD and HIV testing, full lab panels and more. Medical professionals will also be handing out contraceptives and non-perishable food items, answering questions and even distributing Narcan.

Tate says this mobile clinic is a great way to help the community but that it is also happening at the perfect time. Anchor Medical has seen a huge increase in flu cases this year, and, with proms and summer vacations on the horizon, they are also preparing for a COVID-19 resurgence.

“We have not- over the past several weeks- we have not seen an uptick in COVID, but we anticipate we will, so that’s why we are encouraging people to go ahead and get their booster or get their first vaccine.”

She continued, adding that she hopes those who come out to the clinic consider taking advantage of some of the services being offered. The clinic will be at Beckley’s Art Park from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday, May 19. It will then travel to Wyoming and Mercer Counties before making its way back to Raleigh County.

People are encouraged to walk up off the street to get any number of these services. Patients are asked to bring proof of insurance if they have any.

