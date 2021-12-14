CAREERS AT WVVA
“WVVA gave me a great foundation and also friends that I still keep in contact with to this day! Everything at WVVA is so hands-on, which is the best way to get in reps and refine your skills. If you want to improve on a certain aspect of news, someone on the team was always open to teach the new skill.”
Jill Croce, Anchor/Multimedia Journalist From WVVA to WBNG – Binghamton, NY
“WVVA was the first step to launching off my meteorological career. I was not only able to become a better meteorologist in Bluefield, but I also learned something I never thought I would learn and that was how to become a journalist.
WVVA was the stepping stone I needed to not only teach me the necessary things for my career, but also teaching me how to become a better person as well. You can say, I grew up a little there. Haha… I am thankful for my two years in the Air Conditioned City, where I was taught the true definition of community.”
Brandon Lawson, Meteorlogist from WVVA to to WCHS – Charlotte, WV
“My name is Nick Dugan and I served as WVVA sports director from 2018 to 2021. During my time in the Two Virginias, I learned the importance of connecting with community members to tell the most meaningful stories. I have taken all that I leaned at WVVA and now work as a news/sports reporter at WJHL in Johnson City, TN, serving the Truth-Cities community. There is no doubt in my mind — I would not be the man and journalist I am today without those three years spent in Bluefield.”
Nick Dugan, Sports Director From WVVA to Sports and News Reporter at WJHL – Johnson City, TN
“When I was fresh out of college in the beginning of 2021, I was offered an opportunity to become the Social Media and Digital Content Manager at WVVA. I ended up taking the job and was able to learn the ins and outs of what makes a team successful in the digital world. After just 10 months at WVVA, I was offered an incredible opportunity to work in Pittsburgh, PA. I currently work at WPXI in Pittsburgh as a Content Center Producer. I can say with full confidence that if I had taken another job at a different station, I never would have made it to market #26 less than a year out of school.”
Taylor Hall, Digital Content Manager From WVVA to Content Center Producer at WPXI – Pittsburgh, PA