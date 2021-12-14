

“WVVA was the first step to launching off my meteorological career. I was not only able to become a better meteorologist in Bluefield, but I also learned something I never thought I would learn and that was how to become a journalist.



WVVA was the stepping stone I needed to not only teach me the necessary things for my career, but also teaching me how to become a better person as well. You can say, I grew up a little there. Haha… I am thankful for my two years in the Air Conditioned City, where I was taught the true definition of community.”



Brandon Lawson, Meteorlogist from WVVA to to WCHS – Charlotte, WV