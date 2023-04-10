Fatal Wythe County, Va. wreck kills Princeton, W. Va. man

Generic VA State Police Vehicle
Generic VA State Police Vehicle(WHSV)
By Joshua Bolden
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 1:21 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
WYTHE COUNTY, Va. (WVVA) - Virginia State Police confirms a Princeton man is dead and Princeton woman is charged following a fatal pedestrian crash in Wythe County, Virginia.

The fatal accident occurred this past Friday just after three in the afternoon on Interstate 81 and the 73 mile marker.

A 2013 Mini Cooper was stopped on the right shoulder along the northbound lanes of I-81 at the merge with I-77.

John M. Sampson of Princeton was changing a tire when he was hit.

According to a statement directly from VSP--A 2015 Chrysler 200 was coming from southbound I-77 to merge onto I-81 north when the driver lost control. The Chrysler spun sideways, ran off the right side of the road, and struck Sampson and his vehicle.

Sampson was taken to Wythe County Community Hospital and later succumbed to his injuries.

Jennife Chambers of Princeton was not injured and has been charged with reckless driving for failure to maintain control of her vehicle.

