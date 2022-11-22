WBTV mourning the loss of meteorologist Jason Myers, pilot Chip Tayag

The two people were killed in a helicopter crash.
“The WBTV family is grieving a terrible loss."
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 3:07 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - WBTV Meteorologist Jason Myers and Sky3 pilot Chip Tayag were killed in a helicopter crash early Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened near Interstate 77 at the Nations Ford Road exit.

WBTV issued the following statement following the crash:

“The WBTV family is grieving a terrible loss. Our news helicopter Sky3 crashed mid-day Tuesday with two of our colleagues on board. Meteorologist Jason Myers and pilot Chip Tayag lost their lives. We are working to comfort their families in this difficult time. We appreciate the outpouring of support for our staff and your continued prayers for their families.”

Myers grew up in Union and Catawba counties and watched WBTV as a child. His career took him to Raleigh, Texas and Virginia before he came back home to the Charlotte area.

He married his childhood friend, Jillian, and the two have four children together.

Tayag came to WBTV in 2017 as an ENG pilot operating Sky3.

He had been a pilot for more than 20 years.

The National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration are investigating the crash.

“Tragically there are two people who will not be going home and spending the holidays with their loved ones. I ask that we pray for the families,” Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Johnny Jennings said in a press conference about the crash.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tazewell Crash
UPDATE: Police identify victim in early morning crash
Another day in court and another ‘no show’ by a Beckley man accused of running a fraudulent...
Beckley man accused of running fraudulent plumbing scheme ordered to pay $500 a day
The shop's grand opening was held on Friday.
Bluefield, WV welcomes new floral shop
A man was found dead in the parking lot of the Mercer Mall early Thurs. morning.
UPDATE: 17-year-old arrested in connection to Mercer County shooting
A Raleigh County man is behind bars after police responded to a burglary and stabbing in Beaver.
Raleigh County man charged with burglary and attempted murder

Latest News

Pineville Elementary School
Parents of Pineville Elementary students say kids were forced by principal to go outside without coats
Two large companies in Beckley ban together to give back.
Hometown Kia and Food Lion partner up to give back
The non-profit has helped over 400 people furnish their homes since 2018.
Blackberry Winter: here for life’s cold snaps
A picture of Gwinn is now on permanent display in the Army Aviation Association Hall of Fame in...
In Focus: Greenbrier County veteran inducted into Army Aviation Hall of Fame