Raleigh County Tax Department warns residents of scam callers

Raleigh County Tax Department
Raleigh County Tax Department(WVVA)
By Gailyn Markham
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - According to the Raleigh County Tax Department, scam callers are causing some confusion.

Many residents have reported receiving a call from someone claiming to be with the tax department and are asking for personal property payments over the phone. Those with the Raleigh County Tax Department say this is a scam. They do take payments over the phone but will never initiate the call and ask for any kind of payment.

Payments can be made over the phone to the tax department at 304-255-9195.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A vigil is planned for 7:45 a.m. Monday morning.
Princeton Senior High School band members injured in Friday crash
Princeton Senior High School sends video to hospitalized classmates
UPDATE: Princeton Senior High shows support to three students injured in car wreck
Martin Staunton and his bride-to-be Melissa (Missy) Harmon.
WVVA anchor Martin Staunton announces nuptials
A Wyoming County inmate is dead after a 19-day stay at Southern Regional Jail (SRJ).
Wyoming County inmate dies after 19 days in Southern Regional Jail
A federal class action civil rights lawsuit has been filed on behalf of hundreds of current and...
Federal civil rights suit filed on behalf of inmates and correctional officers at Southern Regional Jail

Latest News

Leaked internal email from Southern Regional Jail shows nearly 40 cells without water in November
Leaked internal email from Southern Regional Jail shows nearly 40 cells without water in November
Governor Youngkin Donates His Third-Quarter Salary to G³ Community Services
Governor Youngkin donates his third-quarter salary to G³ Community Services
Appalachian Awakening will feature a quilt show, live performances, and a roof top farm to...
Appalachian heritage festival coming to SWVCC
The diagnostic medical sonography program was funded in part by Clinch Valley and Ballad Health...
Diagnostic Medical Sonography Program comes to SWVCC