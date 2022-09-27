Raleigh County Tax Department warns residents of scam callers

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - According to the Raleigh County Tax Department, scam callers are causing some confusion.

Many residents have reported receiving a call from someone claiming to be with the tax department and are asking for personal property payments over the phone. Those with the Raleigh County Tax Department say this is a scam. They do take payments over the phone but will never initiate the call and ask for any kind of payment.

Payments can be made over the phone to the tax department at 304-255-9195.

