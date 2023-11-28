Harshbarger announces intentions to run for Mercer County Circuit Judge

PRINCETON W.Va. (WVVA) - Mercer County’s Chief Assistant Prosecuting Attorney, Kelli Harshbarger has announced she intends to run for a circuit court judge position. Harshabarger announced her intentions to run after Circuit Court Judge Derek Swope announced he’ll be retiring. Swope still has just over a year left on his term.

Harshbarger has been with the prosecutor’s office for 21 years and has been an attorney for 32 years total. She says she has prosecuted a variety of cases and also has experience as a defense attorney. She says her career has allowed her to have a balanced perspective on the justice system.

“When I consider what a judge needs to be, to be the best to serve our community. You’re looking for someone that can balance both sides. The experience that I have will allow me to do that. To be able to balance and understand where both sides are coming from,” said Harshbarger.

Harshbarger says she will be applying as the interim circuit court judge to serve the remainder of Judge Swope’s remaining term that runs through Dec. 2024.

