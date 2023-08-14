Grant awarded to Southern Highlands for NAS program

Sen. Shelley Moore Capito(WDTV)
By Charlie Boothe
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 10:42 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - Southern Highlands Community Mental Health Center in Princeton is receiving a $500,000 grant to address the Neonatal Abstinence Syndrome (NAS) problem.

NAS is a group of conditions that can occur when newborns withdraw from certain substances, including opioids, that they were exposed to before birth.

Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.VA., made the announcement this morning.

Capito said the funding is from the U.S. Dept. of Health and Human Services is aimed at reducing the incidence and impact of NAS in rural communities by improving systems of care, family support, and social determinants of health.

“It’s heartbreaking to see the pain and suffering of infants who have been exposed to drugs before they’re even born,” Capito said. “Funding like this is so important when it comes to helping West Virginia’s most vulnerable children receive the health care they need and continue our efforts to fight the opioid epidemic. As the Ranking Member of the Labor-HHS Appropriations Subcommittee, I will continue fighting for resources that will help curb the deadly impact of opioids in our state.”

Logan County, WVU, Community Care of West Virginia and WV Perinatal Partnership in Charleston also received similar funding for the program.

