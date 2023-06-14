Hatfield-McCoy Trails to offer Free Day on the Trails to W.Va. residents on West Virginia Day

Hatfield McCoy Trails celebrate 12 years
Hatfield McCoy Trails celebrate 12 years(Taylor Hankins)
By Kassidy Brown
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 3:10 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Hatfield-McCoy Trails will be offering a Free Day on the Trails on West Virginia Day, June 20.

W.Va. Day Trail Passes will be available to state residents who present a valid West Virginia driver’s license or West Virginia state-issued I.D. at HMT trailhead locations, HMT Welcome Center and Country Roads Visitors Center. West Virginia Day passes are not available at local retailers and are only valid on June 20.

“This is our way of saying ‘Thank You’ for the support to the residents of WV,” said Marketing Consultant, Chris Zeto. “We want you to venture outside, explore the mountains, visit an ATV-friendly town and have some fun!”

HMT officials caution all riders that Hatfield-McCoy Trails regulations apply to all riders and note that West Virginia Department of Natural Resources Police Officers will be out on the trails checking for rider permits.

West Virginia Day passes are not available at local retailers and are only valid on June 20, 2023.

All Hatfield-McCoy Trails Rules & Regulations apply.

“WV Day” permits are only available at the Hatfield-McCoy Trails trailheads & facilities listed below:

Bearwallow Trailhead – Open 9:00am to 2:00pm

Buffalo Mountain Trailhead – Open 9:00am to 2:00pm

Cabwaylingo Trailhead – Open 9:00am to 5:00pm

Country Roads Visitors Center – Open 9:00am to 5:00pm

Devil Anse Trailhead – Open 9:00am to 2:00pm

Hatfield McCoy Welcome Center – Open 9:00am to 5:00pm

Ivy Branch Trailhead – Open 9:00am to 5:00pm

Pinnacle Creek Trailhead – Open 9:00am to 2:00pm

Pocahontas Trailhead – Open 9:00am to 5:00pm

Rockhouse Trailhead – Open 9:00am to 2:00pm

Warrior Trailhead – Open 9:00am to 2:00pm

