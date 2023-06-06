The Spring Tour of Homes returns to Bramwell, WV

The tour hopes to show what life was like in West Virginia’s past.
By Clayton McChesney
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 7:46 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BRAMWELL, W.Va. (WVVA) -The Spring Tour of Homes is returning to Bramwell, West Virginia this Saturday. This tour lets people explore many of the historic homes that date back to the Victorian era of West Virginia. The ornate houses reflect the town’s “rich” history and give insight into how the people lived over a century ago. John Petrulis, a Bramwell homeowner whose house is one of the stops on the tour, says it’s this history that makes the tour both entertaining and informative.

“We’ll like the people to look at these houses and see what they were like pretty much the way they were back when the time when the coal mines were all operating down here...” says Petrulis, “...A lot of people have no idea what went on back then during the late 1800s, and this gives them... an idea of how people have lived and worked during that time period.”

If you are interested in seeing these houses for yourself, the tour will be held in Bramwell Saturday, June 10th from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm.

