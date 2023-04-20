WV Fire Marshal, Nelson Pigg asking for tips in relation to possible arson at salvage yard

BROWNING LAMBERT MOUNTAIN, W.Va. (WVVA) - Thursday April 18th was a normal day at Nelson Pigg Salvage Yard until Tammy Pigg looked out her window around 2pm

“I said, ‘I see a little smoke is somebody in the junkyard getting a car part?,’ and he said there was nobody in the junkyard,” said Tammy.

Nelson Pigg said there was no one he knew of that should have been in the junkyard that day. After calling 911 firemen rushed to the scene but soon ran out of water.

“By the time the next truck got here it was just getting too far away it was majorly engulfed by then. Then car after car truck after truck kept burning,” said the Piggs.

Nelson and Tammy are currently asking for tips as it relates to what they believe is the arson of their business.

The piggs say they have no motivation for setting the fire themselves.

“We have no insurance. I’ve been in this since I was 14 years old helping my grandfather. It’s just been passed down generation to generation. It’s just devastating I’ve lost everything I’ve got,” said Nelson.

West Virginia Assistant Fire Marshall Scott Rhodes has confirmed to WVVA that the fire is currently under investigation with the cause currently labeled as undetermined.

Rhodes and the Piggs urge those with any information to call 1-800-233-3473 the West Virginia Arson Hotline. A reward up to $5,000 is being offered for credible information.

