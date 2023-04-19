Raleigh Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating Beckley shooting death

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting death that happened in a wooded area off of Carriage Drive in Beckley.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

There are no other details at this time, but RCSO asks that anyone with information regarding the death contact them at (304) 255-9300 or Crime Stoppers at (304) 255-7867.

