“Free Fallin” Tom Petty tribute band plays at the Granada Theater

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -Free Fallin is a Tom Petty tribute band based in Minnesota. They tour the country playing songs by rock & roll hall of famer, tom petty and the heartbreakers. Now Free Fallin has landed in Bluefield, West Virginia to share their “Concert Experience.” The Granada theater couldn’t be happier.

“This is a show. I mean...it’s more than just a concert; I think you’ll find a really great show. And, like I said, the band sounds great, and you’re going to hear all your favorite Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers tunes, and you’ll be able to sing along and just have a great time,” says Nicole Thompson, House Manager and Programing Director for the Bluefield Arts and Revitalization Corporation.

Free fallin lead singer Wade Kirby says his work with the band – where he started with the crew on the lighting... Helped grow his love for Tom Petty’s music –and lead him to fill the role of Tom Petty in the band.

“Thing is, you just don’t get tired of the songs, and now with the role of the Tom Petty character that I play for the shows... it just gets better and better, you know... you feel how... generationally this music just means something to people, you know,” says Kirby.

Kirby adds, audience members will enjoy familiar favorites and other songs they might have forgotten were Tom Petty’s.

