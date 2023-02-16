Bramwell Corner Shop to be featured in America’s Best Restaurants

BRAMWELL, W.Va. (WVVA) - One of our local gems is getting national attention. The Bramwell Corner Shop is set to be featured in the travel blog America’s Best Restaurants.

When you step into the restaurant you are instantly transported to a by-gone era.

“It’s just different. People that were alive in the 50′s literally come here as a step back in time for them,” said Mandy Fink, manager.

It’s not just the décor that brings visitors back to the 1950′s.

“The menu is very unique. We changed things to old 50′s diner lingo. Tomatoes are love apples for example.”

The eatery is located inside a Victorian-era building that was once a pharmacy.

“We wanted to make sure that we kept the history and at least bring back the old soda fountain experience,” said co-owner John Husband.

Along with their soda fountain from the 1940′s, the Corner Shop boasts hand-made ice cream, hand patted burgers- and according to USA Today- West Virginia’s best milk shake.

In addition to their award winning menu- a America’s Best Restaurants says that Bramwell’s Corner Shop is also being featured for their special place in the community.

“The houses and the Corner Shop to me are the staples of Bramwell. Every day that I work someone comes in that has never been here before. And as long as that continues to happen we will be unmatchable,” said Fink.

Delicious food, kind service and a beautiful setting makes The Bramwell Corner Shop one of America’s Best Restaurants.

To plan you trip visit their website here.

