Beckley homicide investigation: man dies in early morning shooting

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Beckley Police Dept. is investigating a homicide. They responded to a home in the 100 block of Truman Ave. at 3:45 a.m. Wed. Nov. 23. They discovered a man with a single gunshot wound. The man was pronounced dead upon arrival at Raleigh General Hospital.

The Beckley Police Dept. Detective Bureau is investigating. The name of the victim is not being released at this time.

