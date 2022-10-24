Pregnant woman shot and killed: man arrested in connection to death

Dustin Owens
Dustin Owens(Southwest Virginia Regional Jail)
By Megan Brandl
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 11:12 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BUCHANAN, Va. (WVVA) - A search for a missing woman over the weekend in Virginia led to the discovery of her body. The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office received a phone call Sat. Oct. 22, concerning a missing woman.

When police responded Sat., they found the body of Amber Compton, 35, of Vansant, Va. with multiple gunshot wounds. Her body was found at her residence on Sunset Hollow Rd.

Compton was 7-months pregnant.

During the course of death investigation, police applied and received a warrant for 1st degree murder on Dustin Barret Owens, 38, of Vansant Va. Owens was know to be the boyfriend to the victim. He was arrested Sun.

Owens is being held without bond at the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail Authority Haysi facility.

The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office responded, along with Virginia State Police (VSP) and crime scene technicians with the VSP Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

The investigation continues and further criminal charges are expected.

