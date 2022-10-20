Virginia Dept. of Elections identifies voter notices issue

Voting notice issue
Voting notice issue(kytv)
By Megan Brandl
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 3:04 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Virginia Department of Elections has identified that there is an issue with voter notices sent to some voters in southwest Virginia.

Virginia Department of Elections, sent out a press release confirming that voters with a P.O. Box may have received a voter notice with incorrect voting location information.

The nine affected localities are Bristol City, Buchanan, Dickenson, Lee, Russell, Scott, Tazewell, Washington, and Wise.

The Department of Elections will mail corrected notices to all affected voters.

Voters can check their voting information on the Department’s website at www.elections.virginia.gov or by calling 804-864-8901 and dial 0 for the operator.

