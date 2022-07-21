Raleigh County pharmacist accused of poisoning her husband has hearing

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Raleigh County pharmacist accused of poisoning her husband had a hearing in Beckley on Thursday.

Natalie Cochran is accused of the February, 2019, murder of her husband, Michael Cochran, in Daniels, W.Va.

Cochran is currently serving a ten-year sentence for what federal prosecutors called a ponzi scheme involving her two businesses -- Technology Management Solutions and Tactical Solutions Group.

Cochran did not appear for Thursday’s hearing regarding a defense motion to seal any expert witness names, payments, or reports until a determination is made by her counsel on whether they will be used at trial. Judge Robert Burnside granted the motion designed to preserve Cochran’s 5th amendment right to keep any reports prejudicial to her case confidential.

Cochran was originally set to go to trial in June; however, that date has been pushed back.

