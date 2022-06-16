Advertisement

Sorority raises awareness for Alzheimer’s Disease

Starting at 9 am on June 20, members of the Alpha Epsilon Chapter of the Alpha Delta Kappa...
By Robert Castillo
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - A local sorority will be collecting funds to fight Alzheimer’s Disease on Monday. Starting at 9 am on June 20, members of the Alpha Epsilon Chapter of the Alpha Delta Kappa teacher’s sorority will be having their longest day event at Glenwood Park. The group is inviting the public to walk the park’s trails with them to honor those suffering from the disease.

“We’re telling people if you can’t do the whole thing, that’s fine. Just come and participate and let’s get a broader awareness of this horrible disease,” said sorority member, Robin Dalton.

No exact shelter has been picked just yet but Dalton says just look for the group wearing purple shirts.

