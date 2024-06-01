The Charlotte Hornets (0-0) currently have +50000 odds to win the 2023-24 NBA championship as they head into the season opener at home against the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday, October 25 at 7:00 PM ET.

Find the latest NBA odds with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Hornets NBA Championship Odds

Odds League Rank Payout To Win the NBA Championship +50000 27th Bet $100 to win $50000 To Make the Finals +25000 - Bet $100 to win $25000 To Make the Playoffs +475 - Bet $100 to win $475

Think the Hornets can make a run this season? Put your picks to the test and bet with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Hornets Team Stats

The Hornets' 27-53 record last season wasn't good enough to qualify for the playoffs.

At home last season, the Hornets were 13-26. Away, they were 14-27.

As favorites, Charlotte was 8-7. As underdogs, the Hornets went 19-46.

The Hornets were 7-8 in the Southeast Division and 15-35 in the Eastern Conference as a whole.

As three-point (or fewer) favorites last season, the Hornets posted a 4-6 record. They were 4-1 when favored by more than three points.

While Charlotte was victorious in two games last season when an underdog of three points or fewer (2-3), the team went 17-43 when the underdog by three or more points.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Hornets' Top Players

Terry Rozier racked up 21.1 points per game last season and added 5.1 assists.

Nick Richards pulled down 6.4 rebounds per game.

Rozier knocked down 2.6 threes per game a season ago.

Rozier averaged 1.2 steals per game. P.J. Washington collected 1.1 blocks a game.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.