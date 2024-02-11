At +15000, the Washington Commanders are No. 24 in the league in terms of Super Bowl-winning odds as of October 9.

Watch the Commanders this season on Fubo!

Commanders Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC East: +3500

+3500 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +15000

Looking to place a futures bet on the Commanders to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Commanders Super Bowl Odds Insights

The Commanders' Super Bowl odds (+15000) place them 24th in the league, but according to computer rankings they are only 29th.

The Commanders were +8000 to win the Super Bowl at the beginning of the season, and have now dropped to +15000, which is the ninth-biggest change in the entire NFL.

The implied probability of the Commanders winning the Super Bowl, based on their +15000 moneyline odds, is 0.7%.

Washington Betting Insights

Washington has two wins against the spread this year.

The Commanders have played five games this year and three of them have gone over the total.

The Commanders have been listed as the moneyline favorite only two other times this season, and they split the two games.

This season, Washington has been the underdog three times and won one of those games.

The Commanders rank 18th in total offense (323.8 yards per game) and 25th in total defense (372.2 yards allowed per game) this year.

With 32.0 points allowed per game on defense, which ranks second-worst in the NFL, the Commanders have been forced to lean on their 17th-ranked offense (21.8 points per contest) to keep them in games.

Commanders Impact Players

Sam Howell has thrown for 1,349 yards (269.8 per game), completing 68.6%, with six touchdowns and six interceptions in five games.

On the ground, Howell has scored one touchdown and accumulated 101 yards.

On the ground, Brian Robinson Jr. has scored three TDs and picked up 271 yards (54.2 per game).

In the passing game, Robinson has scored one time, with nine catches for 88 yards.

In five games, Curtis Samuel has 23 catches for 243 yards (48.6 per game) and one score.

Terry McLaurin has 25 receptions for 261 yards (52.2 per game) and one TD in five games.

Montez Sweat has been wreaking havoc on defense, registering 19 tackles, 6.0 TFL, 4.5 sacks, and one pass defended for the Commanders.

Bet on Commanders to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Commanders Player Futures

2023-24 Commanders NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Cardinals W 20-16 +50000 2 September 17 @ Broncos W 35-33 +25000 3 September 24 Bills L 37-3 +800 4 October 1 @ Eagles L 34-31 +650 5 October 5 Bears L 40-20 +75000 6 October 15 @ Falcons - +6600 7 October 22 @ Giants - +30000 8 October 29 Eagles - +650 9 November 5 @ Patriots - +20000 10 November 12 @ Seahawks - +4000 11 November 19 Giants - +30000 12 November 23 @ Cowboys - +1200 13 December 3 Dolphins - +900 BYE - - - - 15 December 17 @ Rams - +10000 16 December 24 @ Jets - +10000 17 December 31 49ers - +450 18 January 7 Cowboys - +1200

Odds are current as of October 9 at 5:12 PM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.