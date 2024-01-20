The Philadelphia 76ers (23-12), on Saturday, January 20, 2024 at Spectrum Center, battle the Charlotte Hornets (8-25). The game begins at 7:00 PM ET on BSSE and NBCS-PH.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Hornets vs. 76ers Game Information

Buy Tickets for This Game

Game Day: Saturday, January 20

Saturday, January 20 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: BSSE, NBCS-PH

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Buy Tickets for Other Hornets Games

Hornets Players to Watch

Terry Rozier puts up 23.7 points, 7.1 assists and 3.8 rebounds per game.

Miles Bridges puts up 20.4 points, 7.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.5 blocks.

P.J. Washington posts 13.0 points, 2.3 assists and 5.2 boards per contest.

Brandon Miller averages 14.7 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Nick Richards posts 8.7 points, 7.3 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game, shooting 68.7% from the field.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

76ers Players to Watch

On a per-game basis, Joel Embiid gets the 76ers 34.6 points, 11.8 rebounds and 6.0 assists. He also averages 1.1 steals and 2.0 blocked shots (ninth in NBA).

Tyrese Maxey is putting up 25.9 points, 3.6 rebounds and 6.6 assists per contest. He's making 45.5% of his shots from the floor and 37.4% from beyond the arc, with 3.1 treys per contest.

Tobias Harris is putting up 16.9 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.1 assists per contest. He is draining 51.0% of his shots from the floor and 35.7% from 3-point range, with 1.2 treys per game.

De'Anthony Melton is averaging 12.1 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.2 assists per contest. He is sinking 39.7% of his shots from the field and 36.5% from 3-point range, with 2.1 treys per contest.

Kelly Oubre Jr. is putting up 13.7 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game. He is draining 47.5% of his shots from the floor and 37.4% from beyond the arc, with 1.8 treys per contest.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Hornets vs. 76ers Stat Comparison

Hornets 76ers 109.5 Points Avg. 119.5 120.1 Points Allowed Avg. 111.3 46.5% Field Goal % 47.6% 35.7% Three Point % 36.6%

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.