Central Division rivals square off when the Cleveland Cavaliers (18-15) welcome in the Chicago Bulls (15-19) at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, beginning on Monday, January 15, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET. It's the second matchup between the teams this season.

Cavaliers vs. Bulls Game Information

Game Day: Monday, January 15

Monday, January 15 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: BSOH, NBCS-CHI

Cavaliers Players to Watch

Donovan Mitchell puts up 27.9 points, 5.7 assists and 5.7 rebounds per game.

Max Strus puts up 13.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.9 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1.0 steal and 0.6 blocks.

Jarrett Allen posts 14.4 points, 9.3 boards and 2.8 assists per contest, shooting 67.1% from the field (third in league).

Caris LeVert averages 16.0 points, 3.4 boards and 3.9 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1.0 steal and 0.4 blocks.

Georges Niang averages 8.1 points, 1.2 assists and 3.5 rebounds.

Bulls Players to Watch

DeMar DeRozan puts up 22.4 points, 3.8 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game for the Bulls.

The Bulls are getting 17.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game from Coby White this year.

Patrick Williams gets the Bulls 10.4 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game while posting 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

Andre Drummond is putting up 7.0 points, 8.1 rebounds and 0.6 assists per contest. He is sinking 54.0% of his shots from the floor.

Alex Caruso gets the Bulls 10.0 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game while averaging 1.2 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Cavaliers vs. Bulls Stat Comparison

Cavaliers Bulls 112.3 Points Avg. 109.9 112.4 Points Allowed Avg. 112.0 47.3% Field Goal % 45.5% 34.6% Three Point % 35.9%

