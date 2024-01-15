Cavaliers vs. Bulls January 15 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 2:17 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Central Division rivals square off when the Cleveland Cavaliers (18-15) welcome in the Chicago Bulls (15-19) at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, beginning on Monday, January 15, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET. It's the second matchup between the teams this season.
If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Cavaliers vs. Bulls Game Information
- Buy Tickets for This Game
- Game Day: Monday, January 15
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: BSOH, NBCS-CHI
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Buy Tickets for Other Cavaliers Games
- January 3 at home vs the Wizards
- January 11 at home vs the Nets
- January 5 at home vs the Wizards
- January 7 at home vs the Spurs
Cavaliers Players to Watch
- Donovan Mitchell puts up 27.9 points, 5.7 assists and 5.7 rebounds per game.
- Max Strus puts up 13.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.9 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1.0 steal and 0.6 blocks.
- Jarrett Allen posts 14.4 points, 9.3 boards and 2.8 assists per contest, shooting 67.1% from the field (third in league).
- Caris LeVert averages 16.0 points, 3.4 boards and 3.9 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1.0 steal and 0.4 blocks.
- Georges Niang averages 8.1 points, 1.2 assists and 3.5 rebounds.
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Bulls Players to Watch
- DeMar DeRozan puts up 22.4 points, 3.8 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game for the Bulls.
- The Bulls are getting 17.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game from Coby White this year.
- Patrick Williams gets the Bulls 10.4 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game while posting 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.
- Andre Drummond is putting up 7.0 points, 8.1 rebounds and 0.6 assists per contest. He is sinking 54.0% of his shots from the floor.
- Alex Caruso gets the Bulls 10.0 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game while averaging 1.2 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Cavaliers vs. Bulls Stat Comparison
|Cavaliers
|Bulls
|112.3
|Points Avg.
|109.9
|112.4
|Points Allowed Avg.
|112.0
|47.3%
|Field Goal %
|45.5%
|34.6%
|Three Point %
|35.9%
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.