Marshall vs. South Alabama January 13 Tickets & Start Time
The Marshall Thundering Herd (6-8, 1-0 Sun Belt) face the South Alabama Jaguars (8-5, 1-0 Sun Belt) in a clash of Sun Belt squads at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday. The game is available on ESPN+.
Marshall vs. South Alabama Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 13
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
Marshall Players to Watch
- Nate Martin: 11.4 PTS, 9.6 REB, 2 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.6 BLK
- Obinna Anochili-Killen: 15.4 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 1 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Kevon Voyles: 14 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Kamdyn Curfman: 12.7 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0 BLK
- Jacob Conner: 6.9 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.6 AST, 1 STL, 0.6 BLK
South Alabama Players to Watch
- Isiah Gaiter: 15.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Marcus Millender: 10.1 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Tyrell Jones: 10.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK
- Thomas Howell: 6.5 PTS, 6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Julian Margrave: 9.7 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.7 BLK
Marshall vs. South Alabama Stat Comparison
|Marshall Rank
|Marshall AVG
|South Alabama AVG
|South Alabama Rank
|153rd
|76.4
|Points Scored
|73.4
|218th
|314th
|77.3
|Points Allowed
|73.4
|242nd
|35th
|41.1
|Rebounds
|34.6
|263rd
|55th
|10.9
|Off. Rebounds
|6.8
|335th
|199th
|7.4
|3pt Made
|7.2
|224th
|100th
|14.9
|Assists
|10.8
|334th
|208th
|12.1
|Turnovers
|9.8
|41st
