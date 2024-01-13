The Marshall Thundering Herd (6-8, 1-0 Sun Belt) face the South Alabama Jaguars (8-5, 1-0 Sun Belt) in a clash of Sun Belt squads at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday. The game is available on ESPN+.

Marshall vs. South Alabama Game Information

Marshall Players to Watch

  • Nate Martin: 11.4 PTS, 9.6 REB, 2 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.6 BLK
  • Obinna Anochili-Killen: 15.4 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 1 STL, 1.4 BLK
  • Kevon Voyles: 14 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Kamdyn Curfman: 12.7 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0 BLK
  • Jacob Conner: 6.9 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.6 AST, 1 STL, 0.6 BLK

South Alabama Players to Watch

  • Isiah Gaiter: 15.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Marcus Millender: 10.1 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Tyrell Jones: 10.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK
  • Thomas Howell: 6.5 PTS, 6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Julian Margrave: 9.7 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.7 BLK

Marshall vs. South Alabama Stat Comparison

Marshall Rank Marshall AVG South Alabama AVG South Alabama Rank
153rd 76.4 Points Scored 73.4 218th
314th 77.3 Points Allowed 73.4 242nd
35th 41.1 Rebounds 34.6 263rd
55th 10.9 Off. Rebounds 6.8 335th
199th 7.4 3pt Made 7.2 224th
100th 14.9 Assists 10.8 334th
208th 12.1 Turnovers 9.8 41st

