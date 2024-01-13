Saturday's Sun Belt schedule includes the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (6-7) against the Marshall Thundering Herd (6-5) at 1:00 PM ET.

Marshall vs. Coastal Carolina Game Information

Marshall Players to Watch

Abby Beeman: 17.4 PTS, 6.4 REB, 5.9 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

Breanna Campbell: 14.3 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.7 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

Aislynn Hayes: 12.5 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0 BLK

Mahogany Matthews: 9.2 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.7 BLK

Roshala Scott: 21 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 1 STL, 0.5 BLK

Coastal Carolina Players to Watch

Makaila Cange: 12.4 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.7 BLK

Arin Freeman: 11 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.8 STL, 0 BLK

Deaja Richardson: 16.9 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 2 STL, 0 BLK

Alancia Ramsey: 7.4 PTS, 7.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

Zaria Hurston: 4.9 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

