On Friday, January 12, 2024, the San Antonio Spurs (5-26) square off against the Charlotte Hornets (7-23) at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN, KENS, and BSSE.

Hornets vs. Spurs Game Information

Game Day: Friday, January 12

Friday, January 12 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ESPN, KENS, BSSE

Hornets Players to Watch

Terry Rozier is putting up 23.6 points, 3.9 rebounds and 7.2 assists per game. He's also sinking 46.3% of his shots from the field and 37.0% from beyond the arc, with 2.7 triples per contest.

On a per-game basis, P.J. Washington gets the Hornets 13.6 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Miles Bridges gets the Hornets 19.4 points, 7.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists per contest while averaging 1.3 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Brandon Miller is averaging 14.9 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. He is making 43.9% of his shots from the field and 40.0% from 3-point range, with 2.1 treys per game.

Mark Williams gets the Hornets 12.7 points, 9.7 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game while averaging 0.8 steals and 1.1 blocked shots.

Spurs Players to Watch

Keldon Johnson puts up 17.6 points, 3.9 assists and 6.3 rebounds per contest.

Zach Collins averages 12.9 points, 6.0 boards and 3.3 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.8 blocks.

Devin Vassell puts up 18.2 points, 3.1 assists and 3.4 rebounds per game.

Jeremy Sochan puts up 10.9 points, 5.6 boards and 4.0 assists per contest, shooting 43.5% from the floor.

Tre Jones averages 8.2 points, 2.8 boards and 5.0 assists per game, shooting 47.3% from the field.

Hornets vs. Spurs Stat Comparison

Spurs Hornets 111.7 Points Avg. 110.6 123.0 Points Allowed Avg. 121.4 45.6% Field Goal % 46.7% 34.6% Three Point % 35.9%

