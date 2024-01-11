The Georgia State Panthers (6-4) play the Marshall Thundering Herd (6-5) in a matchup of Sun Belt squads at 11:00 AM ET on Thursday.

Marshall vs. Georgia State Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, January 11

11:00 AM ET

Marshall Players to Watch

Abby Beeman: 17.4 PTS, 6.4 REB, 5.9 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

17.4 PTS, 6.4 REB, 5.9 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Breanna Campbell: 14.3 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.7 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

14.3 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.7 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.2 BLK Aislynn Hayes: 12.5 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0 BLK

12.5 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0 BLK Mahogany Matthews: 9.2 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.7 BLK

9.2 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.7 BLK Roshala Scott: 21 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 1 STL, 0.5 BLK

Georgia State Players to Watch

Mikyla Tolivert: 13.8 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

13.8 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.4 BLK Crystal Henderson: 10.7 PTS, 2.6 REB, 4 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.7 PTS, 2.6 REB, 4 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Deasia Merrill: 7.8 PTS, 6.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.4 BLK

7.8 PTS, 6.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.4 BLK Alyssa Phillip: 3.5 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.7 BLK

3.5 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.7 BLK Kaleigh Addie: 8.3 PTS, 1.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK

