Hornets vs. Bulls January 8 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 2:17 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
On Monday, January 8, 2024, the Charlotte Hornets (7-20) hit the court against the Chicago Bulls (13-18) at 7:00 PM ET on BSSE and NBCS-CHI.
If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Hornets vs. Bulls Game Information
- Buy Tickets for This Game
- Game Day: Monday, January 8
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: BSSE, NBCS-CHI
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Buy Tickets for Other Hornets Games
- December 26 at the Clippers
- December 28 at the Lakers
- January 5 at the Bulls
- December 29 at the Suns
- January 1 at the Nuggets
Hornets Players to Watch
- Gordon Hayward posts 14.8 points, 4.6 assists and 4.8 rebounds per contest.
- Terry Rozier posts 23.2 points, 3.7 boards and 7.1 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.4 blocks.
- P.J. Washington posts 13.6 points, 2.4 assists and 5.3 rebounds per contest.
- Brandon Miller posts 14.6 points, 4 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game, shooting 43.6% from the floor and 37.6% from downtown with 1.9 made treys per contest.
- Mark Williams posts 12.7 points, 9.7 boards and 1.2 assists per contest. At the other end he averages 0.8 steals and 1.1 blocks.
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Bulls Players to Watch
- On a per-game basis, Nikola Vucevic gives the Bulls 16.7 points, 10.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
- On a per-game basis, DeMar DeRozan gets the Bulls 22.3 points, 3.8 rebounds and 5.4 assists. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.
- Coby White is averaging 17.6 points, 4.1 rebounds and 5 assists per contest. He is sinking 45.6% of his shots from the field and 40.9% from 3-point range, with 3 treys per contest.
- Patrick Williams is putting up 10.1 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest. He is draining 45.1% of his shots from the field and 41.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.4 treys per contest.
- Andre Drummond gives the Bulls 6.2 points, 6.8 rebounds and 0.5 assists per game while delivering 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Hornets vs. Bulls Stat Comparison
|Hornets
|Bulls
|110.4
|Points Avg.
|110
|120.9
|Points Allowed Avg.
|112.4
|46.7%
|Field Goal %
|45.5%
|35.2%
|Three Point %
|36.6%
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.