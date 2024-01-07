The Cleveland Cavaliers (17-13) go head to head with the San Antonio Spurs (4-24) at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 7, 2024. The matchup airs on BSOH and BSSW.

Cavaliers vs. Spurs Game Information

Game Day: Sunday, January 7

Sunday, January 7 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: BSOH, BSSW

Cavaliers Players to Watch

Donovan Mitchell puts up 27.7 points, 5.6 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1.8 steals (second in NBA) and 0.5 blocks.

Max Strus averages 14.3 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Jarrett Allen averages 13.3 points, 8.6 boards and 2.5 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.9 blocks.

Caris LeVert averages 15.1 points, 3.6 boards and 3.7 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Georges Niang posts 8 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest. At the other end he averages 0.3 steals and 0.1 blocks.

Spurs Players to Watch

Victor Wembanyama generates 18.5 points, 10.7 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game for the Spurs.

Keldon Johnson is putting up 17.2 points, 6.4 rebounds and 3.9 assists per contest. He's draining 46.6% of his shots from the floor and 34.7% from 3-point range, with 1.9 triples per contest.

Zach Collins gets the Spurs 13.1 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game while delivering 0.6 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Jeremy Sochan is putting up 10.8 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4.1 assists per contest. He is sinking 42.4% of his shots from the floor.

Devin Vassell is averaging 17.9 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game. He is draining 45.7% of his shots from the floor and 35.6% from 3-point range, with 2.5 treys per contest.

Cavaliers vs. Spurs Stat Comparison

Cavaliers Spurs 112 Points Avg. 110.6 111.9 Points Allowed Avg. 123 47.3% Field Goal % 45.4% 35.3% Three Point % 34.2%

