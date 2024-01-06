The Marshall Thundering Herd (5-8, 0-0 Sun Belt) meet a fellow Sun Belt squad, the Texas State Bobcats (6-6, 0-0 Sun Belt), on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Strahan Arena. The game will start at 5:00 PM ET and is available via ESPN+.

Marshall vs. Texas State Game Information

Marshall Players to Watch

Nate Martin: 11 PTS, 9.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.5 BLK

11 PTS, 9.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.5 BLK Kevon Voyles: 14.3 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

14.3 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Obinna Anochili-Killen: 15.4 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 1 STL, 1.3 BLK

15.4 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 1 STL, 1.3 BLK Kamdyn Curfman: 12.7 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0 BLK

12.7 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0 BLK Jacob Conner: 7 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK

Texas State Players to Watch

Brandon Love: 11.6 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 2.7 BLK

11.6 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 2.7 BLK Kaden Gumbs: 9.8 PTS, 4.6 REB, 4.2 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.8 PTS, 4.6 REB, 4.2 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK Josh O'Garro: 7.5 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

7.5 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK Christian Turner: 7.1 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

7.1 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Jordan Mason: 15.5 PTS, 4 REB, 4.2 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

Marshall vs. Texas State Stat Comparison

Texas State Rank Texas State AVG Marshall AVG Marshall Rank 286th 70 Points Scored 76.5 139th 124th 68.8 Points Allowed 78.5 329th 223rd 35.8 Rebounds 41.1 33rd 57th 10.9 Off. Rebounds 10.8 61st 356th 4.3 3pt Made 7.4 195th 249th 12.5 Assists 14.7 108th 196th 11.9 Turnovers 12.4 233rd

