The Chicago Bulls (15-21) hit the court against the Charlotte Hornets (8-24) as 9.5-point favorites on Friday, January 5, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET on BSSE and NBCS-CHI+. The matchup has an over/under of 220.5 points.

Hornets vs. Bulls Odds & Info

  • When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
  • TV: BSSE and NBCS-CHI+

Favorite Spread Over/Under
Bulls -9.5 220.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Hornets Betting Records & Stats

  • Charlotte has played 20 games this season that have gone over 220.5 combined points scored.
  • The average total for Charlotte's games this season has been 230.6, 10.1 more points than this matchup's over/under.
  • Charlotte is 14-18-0 against the spread this season.
  • The Hornets have been underdogs in 29 games this season and have come away with the win seven times (24.1%) in those contests.
  • This season, Charlotte has won one of its 13 games, or 7.7%, when it is the underdog by at least +340 on the moneyline.
  • Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Charlotte has a 22.7% chance of pulling out a win.

Hornets vs Bulls Additional Info

Hornets vs. Bulls Over/Under Stats

Games Over 220.5 % of Games Over 220.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Bulls 18 50% 109.3 219.3 112.1 232.7 221.8
Hornets 20 62.5% 110 219.3 120.6 232.7 229.2

Additional Hornets Insights & Trends

  • Charlotte is 5-5 against the spread and 1-9 overall over its past 10 contests.
  • The Hornets have gone over the total in three of their last 10 games.
  • Charlotte has performed better against the spread at home (7-8-0) than away (7-10-0) this year.
  • The Hornets score just 2.1 fewer points per game (110) than the Bulls allow their opponents to score (112.1).
  • When it scores more than 112.1 points, Charlotte is 9-7 against the spread and 7-9 overall.

Hornets vs. Bulls Betting Splits

Hornets and Bulls Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Hornets 14-18 7-7 17-15
Bulls 17-19 0-0 18-18

Hornets vs. Bulls Point Insights

Hornets Bulls
110
Points Scored (PG)
 109.3
27
NBA Rank (PPG)
 28
9-7
ATS Record Scoring > AVG
 6-0
7-9
Overall Record Scoring > AVG
 5-1
120.6
Points Allowed (PG)
 112.1
25
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 9
2-0
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 8-5
1-1
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 9-4

