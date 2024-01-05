Hornets vs. Bulls: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Chicago Bulls (15-21) hit the court against the Charlotte Hornets (8-24) as 9.5-point favorites on Friday, January 5, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET on BSSE and NBCS-CHI+. The matchup has an over/under of 220.5 points.
Hornets vs. Bulls Odds & Info
- When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
- TV: BSSE and NBCS-CHI+
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Bulls
|-9.5
|220.5
Hornets Betting Records & Stats
- Charlotte has played 20 games this season that have gone over 220.5 combined points scored.
- The average total for Charlotte's games this season has been 230.6, 10.1 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- Charlotte is 14-18-0 against the spread this season.
- The Hornets have been underdogs in 29 games this season and have come away with the win seven times (24.1%) in those contests.
- This season, Charlotte has won one of its 13 games, or 7.7%, when it is the underdog by at least +340 on the moneyline.
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Charlotte has a 22.7% chance of pulling out a win.
Hornets vs Bulls Additional Info
|Bulls vs Hornets Injury Report
|Bulls vs Hornets Players to Watch
|Bulls vs Hornets Prediction
|Bulls vs Hornets Odds/Over/Under
|Bulls vs Hornets Player Props
Hornets vs. Bulls Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 220.5
|% of Games Over 220.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Bulls
|18
|50%
|109.3
|219.3
|112.1
|232.7
|221.8
|Hornets
|20
|62.5%
|110
|219.3
|120.6
|232.7
|229.2
Additional Hornets Insights & Trends
- Charlotte is 5-5 against the spread and 1-9 overall over its past 10 contests.
- The Hornets have gone over the total in three of their last 10 games.
- Charlotte has performed better against the spread at home (7-8-0) than away (7-10-0) this year.
- The Hornets score just 2.1 fewer points per game (110) than the Bulls allow their opponents to score (112.1).
- When it scores more than 112.1 points, Charlotte is 9-7 against the spread and 7-9 overall.
Hornets vs. Bulls Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Hornets
|14-18
|7-7
|17-15
|Bulls
|17-19
|0-0
|18-18
Hornets vs. Bulls Point Insights
|Hornets
|Bulls
|110
|109.3
|27
|28
|9-7
|6-0
|7-9
|5-1
|120.6
|112.1
|25
|9
|2-0
|8-5
|1-1
|9-4
