The Cleveland Cavaliers (16-13) match up with the Washington Wizards (5-23) at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, January 5, 2024. The matchup airs on BSOH and MNMT2.

Cavaliers vs. Wizards Game Information

Game Day: Friday, January 5

Friday, January 5 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: BSOH, MNMT2

Cavaliers Players to Watch

Max Strus posts 13.9 points, 5.3 boards and 3.8 assists per contest, shooting 40.3% from the field and 35.2% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made treys per contest.

Jarrett Allen posts 13 points, 2.3 assists and 8.3 rebounds per contest.

Caris LeVert puts up 15.1 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.7 assists per contest, shooting 41.4% from the floor and 32.2% from downtown with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game.

Georges Niang averages 8 points, 1.2 assists and 3.6 boards.

Isaac Okoro averages 7.6 points, 2.1 assists and 3.6 rebounds.

Wizards Players to Watch

Kyle Kuzma generates 23 points, 6.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game for the Wizards.

The Wizards are receiving 12.3 points, 3 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game from Tyus Jones this season.

Jordan Poole is putting up 17.5 points, 2.5 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game. He is sinking 40.8% of his shots from the field and 31.3% from beyond the arc, with 2 treys per contest.

Deni Avdija gets the Wizards 11.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and 4 assists per game while averaging 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Daniel Gafford gets the Wizards 11 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest while delivering 0.7 steals and 2.2 blocked shots (seventh in league).

Cavaliers vs. Wizards Stat Comparison

Cavaliers Wizards 112.1 Points Avg. 117 112.4 Points Allowed Avg. 126.6 47.4% Field Goal % 48.3% 35.6% Three Point % 35.8%

