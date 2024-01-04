Marshall vs. South Alabama January 4 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Marshall Thundering Herd (6-5) play the South Alabama Jaguars (7-5) in a matchup of Sun Belt teams at 6:00 PM ET on Thursday.
Marshall vs. South Alabama Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, January 4
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
Marshall Players to Watch
- Abby Beeman: 17.4 PTS, 6.4 REB, 5.9 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Breanna Campbell: 14.3 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.7 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Aislynn Hayes: 12.5 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Mahogany Matthews: 9.2 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.7 BLK
- Roshala Scott: 21.0 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK
South Alabama Players to Watch
- Kelsey Thompson: 11.7 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Zena Elias: 8.7 PTS, 7.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Rachel Leggett: 8.9 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Michiyah Simmons: 9.2 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jordan Rosier: 8.7 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
