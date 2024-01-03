Wednesday's contest between the No. 25 West Virginia Mountaineers (12-0) and the Cincinnati Bearcats (8-4) at WVU Coliseum should be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 73-59 and heavily favors West Virginia to take home the win. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on January 3.

The Mountaineers enter this matchup after an 85-60 victory against Kansas on Saturday.

West Virginia vs. Cincinnati Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, West Virginia

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

West Virginia vs. Cincinnati Score Prediction

Prediction: West Virginia 73, Cincinnati 59

West Virginia Schedule Analysis

Against the Penn State Lady Lions, a top 50 team in our computer rankings, the Mountaineers registered their best win of the season on December 4, an 83-65 home victory.

When facing Quadrant 1 opponents, the Mountaineers are 1-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 23rd-most wins.

The Mountaineers have four wins over Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 15th-most in the nation.

West Virginia has six wins versus Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 33rd-most in the nation.

West Virginia 2023-24 Best Wins

83-65 at home over Penn State (No. 43) on December 4

85-60 on the road over Kansas (No. 48) on December 30

84-56 over Charlotte (No. 121) on November 24

73-55 over Southern Illinois (No. 163) on November 25

77-72 at home over Wright State (No. 170) on December 18

West Virginia Leaders

JJ Quinerly: 18.9 PTS, 3.3 STL, 49.1 FG%, 38 3PT% (19-for-50)

18.9 PTS, 3.3 STL, 49.1 FG%, 38 3PT% (19-for-50) Jordan Harrison: 14.3 PTS, 5.9 AST, 2.8 STL, 54 FG%, 39.5 3PT% (17-for-43)

14.3 PTS, 5.9 AST, 2.8 STL, 54 FG%, 39.5 3PT% (17-for-43) Lauren Fields: 10.3 PTS, 2.6 STL, 39.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (26-for-78)

10.3 PTS, 2.6 STL, 39.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (26-for-78) Kyah Watson: 7.7 PTS, 2.1 STL, 55.2 FG%, 40 3PT% (6-for-15)

7.7 PTS, 2.1 STL, 55.2 FG%, 40 3PT% (6-for-15) Tavy Diggs: 6.3 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 53.8 FG%

West Virginia Performance Insights

The Mountaineers outscore opponents by 29.1 points per game (scoring 82.9 points per game to rank 16th in college basketball while giving up 53.8 per outing to rank 25th in college basketball) and have a +350 scoring differential overall.

