Wednesday's contest between the Marshall Thundering Herd (6-8, 1-0 Sun Belt) and the UL Monroe Warhawks (4-7, 0-1 Sun Belt) at Fant-Ewing Coliseum has a projected final score of 74-70 based on our computer prediction, with Marshall taking home the win. Tipoff is at 7:30 PM on January 3.

The matchup has no line set.

Marshall vs. UL Monroe Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, January 3, 2024

Marshall vs. UL Monroe Score Prediction

Prediction: Marshall 74, UL Monroe 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Marshall vs. UL Monroe

Computer Predicted Spread: Marshall (-4.4)

Marshall (-4.4) Computer Predicted Total: 143.7

UL Monroe has a 4-5-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to Marshall, who is 5-7-0 ATS. A total of four out of the Warhawks' games this season have hit the over, and four of the Thundering Herd's games have gone over.

Marshall Performance Insights

The Thundering Herd have a -12 scoring differential, putting up 76.4 points per game (153rd in college basketball) and giving up 77.3 (314th in college basketball).

Marshall prevails in the rebound battle by an average of 1.5 boards. It collects 41.1 rebounds per game (33rd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 39.6.

Marshall knocks down 7.4 three-pointers per game (201st in college basketball) at a 30.2% rate (308th in college basketball), compared to the 8.2 its opponents make, shooting 33.9% from beyond the arc.

Marshall forces 12.2 turnovers per game (176th in college basketball) while committing 12.1 (207th in college basketball).

