Donovan Mitchell and Kyle Kuzma are two players to watch when the Cleveland Cavaliers (18-15) and the Washington Wizards (6-26) go head to head at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on Wednesday. Gametime is scheduled for 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Cavaliers vs. Wizards

Game Day: Wednesday, January 3

Wednesday, January 3 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Arena: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSOH, MNMT

Cavaliers' Last Game

On Monday, in their last game, the Cavaliers lost to the Raptors 124-121. With 31 points, Caris LeVert was their high scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Caris LeVert 31 4 4 0 0 2 Donovan Mitchell 26 7 7 4 0 4 Jarrett Allen 16 11 4 1 0 0

Cavaliers vs Wizards Additional Info

Cavaliers Players to Watch

Mitchell is putting up 27.9 points, 5.7 assists and 5.7 boards per game.

Max Strus averages 13.8 points, 5.1 boards and 3.9 assists per game, shooting 39.4% from the field and 33.9% from beyond the arc, with 2.8 made 3-pointers per contest.

Jarrett Allen's numbers on the season are 14.4 points, 2.8 assists and 9.3 boards per contest.

LeVert's numbers for the season are 16.0 points, 3.4 boards and 3.9 assists per game, shooting 42.0% from the field and 32.4% from beyond the arc, with 1.8 made 3-pointers per contest.

Georges Niang puts up 8.1 points, 3.5 boards and 1.2 assists per game, shooting 40.2% from the floor and 32.9% from downtown, with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jarrett Allen 17.7 11.3 4.0 1.2 0.8 0.0 Donovan Mitchell 17.9 3.3 4.4 1.0 0.3 2.1 Caris LeVert 16.1 2.7 4.0 0.9 0.3 1.9 Max Strus 13.3 4.5 3.9 0.9 0.6 2.9 Isaac Okoro 11.8 3.4 3.1 0.7 0.4 1.3

