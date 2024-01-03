The Washington Wizards (4-22), on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, go up against the Cleveland Cavaliers (16-12). The game begins at 7:00 PM ET on BSOH and MNMT.

Cavaliers vs. Wizards Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, January 3

Wednesday, January 3 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: BSOH, MNMT

Cavaliers Players to Watch

Donovan Mitchell puts up 27.7 points, 5.6 boards and 5.5 assists per contest, shooting 45.3% from the field and 35.1% from downtown with 3.1 made treys per game.

Max Strus puts up 13.9 points, 5.4 boards and 3.8 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Jarrett Allen averages 13 points, 8.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 1 block.

Caris LeVert puts up 15.4 points, 3.8 boards and 3.7 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Georges Niang posts 7.9 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game. At the other end he averages 0.3 steals and 0.1 blocks.

Wizards Players to Watch

On a per-game basis, Kyle Kuzma gets the Wizards 23.2 points, 6 rebounds and 4.2 assists. He also averages 0.3 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

The Wizards are getting 11.8 points, 3 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game from Tyus Jones this year.

Deni Avdija gives the Wizards 11.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game while delivering 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Jordan Poole is putting up 17.4 points, 2.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game. He is draining 41.6% of his shots from the floor and 32.5% from 3-point range, with 2.1 treys per contest.

Daniel Gafford is averaging 10.6 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game. He is making 69.2% of his shots from the floor (second in NBA).

Cavaliers vs. Wizards Stat Comparison

Cavaliers Wizards 112.4 Points Avg. 117 112.1 Points Allowed Avg. 126.8 47.5% Field Goal % 48.4% 35.5% Three Point % 35.8%

