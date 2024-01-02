Penguins vs. Capitals: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Two streaking squads square off when the Pittsburgh Penguins (18-13-4) host the Washington Capitals (17-11-6) at PPG Paints Arena on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+ and Hulu. The Penguins have won three in a row, but the Capitals are on a four-game losing streak.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Penguins vs. Capitals Game Info
- When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Penguins (-175)
|Capitals (+145)
|6
|Penguins (-1.5)
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Penguins Betting Insights
- The Penguins have won nine of their 19 games when favored on the moneyline this season (47.4%).
- Pittsburgh has gone 6-4 when playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -175 or shorter (60.0% win percentage).
- Based on this game's moneyline, the Penguins' implied win probability is 63.6%.
- Pittsburgh's games this season have gone over this matchup's total of 6 goals 20 times.
Penguins vs Capitals Additional Info
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Penguins vs. Capitals Rankings
|Penguins Total (Rank)
|Capitals Total (Rank)
|105 (25th)
|Goals
|78 (31st)
|92 (4th)
|Goals Allowed
|95 (8th)
|15 (26th)
|Power Play Goals
|11 (32nd)
|19 (6th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|19 (6th)
Penguins Advanced Stats
- Pittsburgh has a 6-4-0 record against the spread in its past 10 games, going 7-2-1 overall.
- Five of Pittsburgh's past 10 contests went over.
- The Penguins have had an average of 6.3 total goals scored in their past 10 games, 0.3 higher than this matchup's over/under.
- In their past 10 games, the Penguins' goals per game average is 0.7 higher than their season-long average.
- The Penguins are ranked 25th in the NHL with 105 goals this season, an average of three per contest.
- On defense, the Penguins have been one of the best squads in league play, giving up 92 goals to rank fourth.
- The team has the league's 10th-best goal differential at +13 this season.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.