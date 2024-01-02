Two streaking squads square off when the Pittsburgh Penguins (18-13-4) host the Washington Capitals (17-11-6) at PPG Paints Arena on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+ and Hulu. The Penguins have won three in a row, but the Capitals are on a four-game losing streak.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Penguins vs. Capitals Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Penguins (-175) Capitals (+145) 6 Penguins (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Penguins Betting Insights

The Penguins have won nine of their 19 games when favored on the moneyline this season (47.4%).

Pittsburgh has gone 6-4 when playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -175 or shorter (60.0% win percentage).

Based on this game's moneyline, the Penguins' implied win probability is 63.6%.

Pittsburgh's games this season have gone over this matchup's total of 6 goals 20 times.

Penguins vs Capitals Additional Info

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Penguins vs. Capitals Rankings

Penguins Total (Rank) Capitals Total (Rank) 105 (25th) Goals 78 (31st) 92 (4th) Goals Allowed 95 (8th) 15 (26th) Power Play Goals 11 (32nd) 19 (6th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 19 (6th)

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Penguins Advanced Stats

Pittsburgh has a 6-4-0 record against the spread in its past 10 games, going 7-2-1 overall.

Five of Pittsburgh's past 10 contests went over.

The Penguins have had an average of 6.3 total goals scored in their past 10 games, 0.3 higher than this matchup's over/under.

In their past 10 games, the Penguins' goals per game average is 0.7 higher than their season-long average.

The Penguins are ranked 25th in the NHL with 105 goals this season, an average of three per contest.

On defense, the Penguins have been one of the best squads in league play, giving up 92 goals to rank fourth.

The team has the league's 10th-best goal differential at +13 this season.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.