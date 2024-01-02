Penguins vs. Capitals January 2 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 5:00 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Pittsburgh Penguins' Evgeni Malkin and the Washington Capitals' John Carlson are two of the top players to watch when these squads meet on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET, at PPG Paints Arena.
If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Penguins vs. Capitals Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 2
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Favorite: Penguins (-175)
- Total: 6
- TV: ESPN+,Hulu
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Penguins Players to Watch
- Jake Guentzel is one of Pittsburgh's leading contributors with 40 points. He has scored 16 goals and picked up 24 assists this season.
- Through 35 games, Sidney Crosby has scored 20 goals and picked up 16 assists.
- Malkin has 31 points for Pittsburgh, via 14 goals and 17 assists.
- Alex Nedeljkovic (6-2-2) has a 2.5 goals against average and a .921% save percentage (fifth-best in league).
Catch NHL action all season long on ESPN+!
Capitals Players to Watch
- Dylan Strome's 13 goals and eight assists in 34 matchups give him 21 points on the season.
- Alexander Ovechkin's 21 points this season, including seven goals and 14 assists, make him one of the top players on offense for Washington.
- This season, Washington's Carlson has 19 points (one goal, 18 assists) this season.
- In the crease, Charlie Lindgren has a record of 7-3-3 in 15 games this season, conceding 32 goals (2.3 goals against average) with 414 saves and a .928 save percentage, second-best in the league.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Penguins vs. Capitals Stat Comparison
|Penguins Rank
|Penguins AVG
|Capitals AVG
|Capitals Rank
|21st
|3
|Goals Scored
|2.29
|31st
|6th
|2.63
|Goals Allowed
|2.79
|10th
|5th
|33
|Shots
|28.1
|28th
|18th
|30.9
|Shots Allowed
|30.9
|18th
|26th
|13.39%
|Power Play %
|11.46%
|30th
|9th
|82.88%
|Penalty Kill %
|82.08%
|11th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.