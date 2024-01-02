Penguins vs. Capitals Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - January 2
The Pittsburgh Penguins (18-13-4, on a three-game winning streak) host the Washington Capitals (17-11-6, losers of four in a row). The matchup on Tuesday, January 2 starts at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+ and Hulu.
The Penguins' offense has totaled 31 goals over their past 10 outings, while their defense has allowed 26 goals. They have registered 41 power-play opportunities during that span, and have scored eight goals (19.5%). They are 7-2-1 in those contests.
As hockey play continues, get ready for the contest by checking out which team we project to win Tuesday's game.
Penguins vs. Capitals Predictions for Tuesday
Our computer model for this contest expects a final score of Penguins 4, Capitals 2.
- Moneyline Pick: Penguins (-175)
- Total Pick: Under 6 (computer predicts 5.5 goals on average)
- Spread Pick: Penguins (-1.5)
Penguins vs Capitals Additional Info
Penguins Splits and Trends
- The Penguins have gone 3-4-7 in overtime matchups on their way to an overall record of 18-13-4.
- In the nine games Pittsburgh has played that were decided by one goal, it has a 3-3-3 record (good for nine points).
- The five times this season the Penguins finished a game with just one goal, they went 1-3-1 (three points).
- Pittsburgh has scored two goals in eight games this season (1-6-1 record, three points).
- The Penguins have scored at least three goals in 20 games (16-2-2, 34 points).
- In the three games when Pittsburgh has recorded a single power-play goal, it has a 2-0-1 record (five points).
- In the 20 games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, Pittsburgh is 11-7-2 (24 points).
- The Penguins have been outshot by opponents in 14 games, going 6-6-2 to record 14 points.
Team Stats Comparison
|Penguins Rank
|Penguins AVG
|Capitals AVG
|Capitals Rank
|21st
|3
|Goals Scored
|2.29
|31st
|6th
|2.63
|Goals Allowed
|2.79
|10th
|5th
|33
|Shots
|28.1
|28th
|18th
|30.9
|Shots Allowed
|30.9
|18th
|26th
|13.39%
|Power Play %
|11.46%
|30th
|9th
|82.88%
|Penalty Kill %
|82.08%
|11th
Penguins vs. Capitals Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
- Where: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Where: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
