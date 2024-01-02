The Pittsburgh Penguins (18-13-4, on a three-game winning streak) host the Washington Capitals (17-11-6, losers of four in a row). The matchup on Tuesday, January 2 starts at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+ and Hulu.

The Penguins' offense has totaled 31 goals over their past 10 outings, while their defense has allowed 26 goals. They have registered 41 power-play opportunities during that span, and have scored eight goals (19.5%). They are 7-2-1 in those contests.

As hockey play continues, get ready for the contest by checking out which team we project to win Tuesday's game.

Penguins vs. Capitals Predictions for Tuesday

Our computer model for this contest expects a final score of Penguins 4, Capitals 2.

Moneyline Pick: Penguins (-175)

Penguins vs Capitals Additional Info

Penguins Splits and Trends

The Penguins have gone 3-4-7 in overtime matchups on their way to an overall record of 18-13-4.

In the nine games Pittsburgh has played that were decided by one goal, it has a 3-3-3 record (good for nine points).

The five times this season the Penguins finished a game with just one goal, they went 1-3-1 (three points).

Pittsburgh has scored two goals in eight games this season (1-6-1 record, three points).

The Penguins have scored at least three goals in 20 games (16-2-2, 34 points).

In the three games when Pittsburgh has recorded a single power-play goal, it has a 2-0-1 record (five points).

In the 20 games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, Pittsburgh is 11-7-2 (24 points).

The Penguins have been outshot by opponents in 14 games, going 6-6-2 to record 14 points.

Team Stats Comparison

Penguins Rank Penguins AVG Capitals AVG Capitals Rank 21st 3 Goals Scored 2.29 31st 6th 2.63 Goals Allowed 2.79 10th 5th 33 Shots 28.1 28th 18th 30.9 Shots Allowed 30.9 18th 26th 13.39% Power Play % 11.46% 30th 9th 82.88% Penalty Kill % 82.08% 11th

Penguins vs. Capitals Game Time and TV Channel

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

