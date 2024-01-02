Tuesday will feature an NHL outing between the home favorite Pittsburgh Penguins (18-13-4, -175 on the moneyline to win) and the Washington Capitals (17-11-6, +145 moneyline odds) at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+ and Hulu.

Penguins vs. Capitals Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Where: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Penguins vs. Capitals Total and Moneyline

Take a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Penguins vs. Capitals Betting Trends

Pittsburgh's 35 matches this season have finished above this game's total of 6 goals 20 times.

The Penguins have been victorious in nine of their 19 games when they were listed as a moneyline favorite this season (47.4%).

The Capitals have been made the underdog 22 times this season, and upset their opponent eight times.

When playing with moneyline odds of -175 or shorter, Pittsburgh is 6-4 (winning 60.0% of the time).

Washington has gone 5-4 when bookmakers have listed them as underdogs of +145 or longer on the moneyline.

Penguins Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 7-2-1 6-4 5-4-1 6.3 3.1 2.6 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 7-2-1 3.1 2.6 8 19.5% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 4-3-3 4-6 3-6-1 6 2 2.6 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 4-3-3 2 2.6 5 19.2% Record as ML Favorite 4-0 Record as ML Underdog 2-2 Puck Line Covers 6 Puck Line Losses 4 Games Over Total 5 Games Under Total 4 Record as ML Favorite 3-0 Record as ML Underdog 1-5 Puck Line Covers 4 Puck Line Losses 6 Games Over Total 3 Games Under Total 6

