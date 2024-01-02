Here's a peek at the injury report for the Pittsburgh Penguins (18-13-4), which currently has two players listed, as the Penguins ready for their matchup with the Washington Capitals (17-11-6) at PPG Paints Arena on Tuesday, January 2 at 7:30 PM ET.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Pittsburgh Penguins Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Matt Nieto LW Out Undisclosed Bryan Rust RW Out Upper Body

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Washington Capitals Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Max Pacioretty LW Out Achilles Sonny Milano LW Out Upper Body Nicklas Backstrom C Out Hip Martin Fehervary D Questionable Upper Body Charlie Lindgren G Questionable Upper Body T.J. Oshie RW Out Lower Body

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Penguins vs. Capitals Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Arena: PPG Paints Arena

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Penguins Season Insights

Pittsburgh's 105 total goals (three per game) make it the 25th-ranked scoring team in the league.

Its goal differential (+13) makes the team 10th-best in the league.

Capitals Season Insights

With 78 goals (2.3 per game), the Capitals have the NHL's 31st-ranked offense.

Washington's total of 95 goals given up (2.8 per game) is eighth-best in the league.

They have the 26th-ranked goal differential in the league at -17.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Penguins vs. Capitals Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Penguins (-175) Capitals (+145) 6

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.