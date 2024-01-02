Penguins vs. Capitals Injury Report Today - January 2
Here's a peek at the injury report for the Pittsburgh Penguins (18-13-4), which currently has two players listed, as the Penguins ready for their matchup with the Washington Capitals (17-11-6) at PPG Paints Arena on Tuesday, January 2 at 7:30 PM ET.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Pittsburgh Penguins Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Matt Nieto
|LW
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Bryan Rust
|RW
|Out
|Upper Body
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Washington Capitals Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Max Pacioretty
|LW
|Out
|Achilles
|Sonny Milano
|LW
|Out
|Upper Body
|Nicklas Backstrom
|C
|Out
|Hip
|Martin Fehervary
|D
|Questionable
|Upper Body
|Charlie Lindgren
|G
|Questionable
|Upper Body
|T.J. Oshie
|RW
|Out
|Lower Body
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Penguins vs. Capitals Game Info
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Arena: PPG Paints Arena
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Penguins Season Insights
- Pittsburgh's 105 total goals (three per game) make it the 25th-ranked scoring team in the league.
- Its goal differential (+13) makes the team 10th-best in the league.
Capitals Season Insights
- With 78 goals (2.3 per game), the Capitals have the NHL's 31st-ranked offense.
- Washington's total of 95 goals given up (2.8 per game) is eighth-best in the league.
- They have the 26th-ranked goal differential in the league at -17.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Penguins vs. Capitals Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Penguins (-175)
|Capitals (+145)
|6
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.