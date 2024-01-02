Hornets vs. Kings January 2 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 2:17 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Tuesday, January 2, 2024, the Sacramento Kings (16-9) take the court against the Charlotte Hornets (7-18) at 10:00 PM ET on NBCS-CA and BSSE.
Hornets vs. Kings Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 2
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: NBCS-CA, BSSE
Hornets Players to Watch
- Gordon Hayward is putting up 15.2 points, 4.9 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game. He's also draining 46.6% of his shots from the floor and 36.2% from beyond the arc, with 1.0 trey per game.
- On a per-game basis, Terry Rozier gets the Hornets 23.1 points, 3.4 rebounds and 7.1 assists. He also averages 1.3 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
- P.J. Washington is averaging 13.4 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. He is sinking 42.5% of his shots from the field and 32.8% from beyond the arc, with 2.0 treys per contest.
- Mark Williams gets the Hornets 12.7 points, 9.7 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game while averaging 0.8 steals and 1.1 blocked shots.
- Brandon Miller is putting up 14.8 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest. He is making 43.1% of his shots from the field and 37.8% from beyond the arc, with 2.0 triples per contest.
Kings Players to Watch
- Domantas Sabonis posts 18.9 points, 7.2 assists and 12.3 rebounds per contest.
- De'Aaron Fox posts 30.1 points, 4.4 boards and 6.4 assists per contest, shooting 47.7% from the floor and 38.2% from beyond the arc with 3.2 made 3-pointers per contest (ninth in NBA).
- Malik Monk posts 14.8 points, 2.6 boards and 5.2 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.5 blocks.
- Keegan Murray posts 16.0 points, 5.7 boards and 1.9 assists per game, shooting 44.7% from the field and 36.7% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made treys per contest.
- Kevin Huerter averages 11.2 points, 2.8 assists and 4.3 boards.
Hornets vs. Kings Stat Comparison
|Kings
|Hornets
|118.2
|Points Avg.
|111.0
|117.2
|Points Allowed Avg.
|120.7
|47.1%
|Field Goal %
|46.9%
|36.9%
|Three Point %
|35.8%
