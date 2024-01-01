The Toronto Raptors (12-20) square off against the Cleveland Cavaliers (18-14) as only 1.5-point favorites on Monday, January 1, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET on SportsNet and BSOH.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Cavaliers vs. Raptors Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, January 1, 2024

Monday, January 1, 2024 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: SportsNet and BSOH

SportsNet and BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Scotiabank Arena

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Cavaliers vs. Raptors Score Prediction

Prediction: Cavaliers 114 - Raptors 113

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Cavaliers vs Raptors Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Spread & Total Prediction for Cavaliers vs. Raptors

Pick ATS: Cavaliers (+ 1.5)

Cavaliers (+ 1.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Cavaliers (-0.6)

Cavaliers (-0.6) Pick OU: Over (223.5)



Over (223.5) Computer Predicted Total: 226.4

The Raptors (15-17-0 ATS) have covered the spread 46.9% of the time, 6.2% less often than the Cavaliers (17-15-0) this season.

Toronto covers the spread when it is a 1.5-point favorite or more 46.7% of the time. That's less often than Cleveland covers as an underdog of 1.5 or more (57.1%).

Cleveland and its opponents have eclipsed the point total 50% of the time this season (16 out of 32). That's less often than Toronto and its opponents have (17 out of 32).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Raptors are 8-7, while the Cavaliers are 6-8 as moneyline underdogs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Cavaliers with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Cavaliers Performance Insights

At 112 points scored per game and 112 points conceded, the Cavaliers are 24th in the league offensively and eighth on defense.

On the boards, Cleveland is 13th in the league in rebounds (44.1 per game). It is eighth in rebounds allowed (42.7 per game).

This season the Cavaliers are ranked 11th in the league in assists at 26.3 per game.

In terms of turnovers, Cleveland is 19th in the NBA in committing them (13.4 per game). It is eighth in forcing them (13.8 per game).

In 2023-24 the Cavaliers are 17th in the league in 3-point makes (12.4 per game) and fifth-worst in 3-point percentage (34.6%).

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.