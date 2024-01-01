Player prop bet options for Scottie Barnes, Donovan Mitchell and others are listed when the Toronto Raptors host the Cleveland Cavaliers at Scotiabank Arena on Monday at 7:30 PM ET.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Cavaliers vs. Raptors Game Info

Date: Monday, January 1, 2024

Monday, January 1, 2024 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: SportsNet and BSOH

SportsNet and BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Scotiabank Arena

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Cavaliers vs Raptors Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

NBA Props Today: Cleveland Cavaliers

Donovan Mitchell Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 29.5 (Over: -111) 5.5 (Over: +110) 6.5 (Over: +104) 3.5 (Over: +104)

Mitchell's 28 points per game are 1.5 fewer than Monday's over/under.

He averages 0.1 more rebounds than his over/under on Monday (which is 5.5).

Mitchell has dished out 5.7 assists per game, which is 0.8 less than Monday's over/under.

Mitchell, at three three-pointers made per game, averages 0.5 less than his over/under on Monday.

Get Mitchell gear at Fanatics!

Max Strus Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 15.5 (Over: -125) 4.5 (Over: -122) 3.5 (Over: -130) 3.5 (Over: +120)

Monday's over/under for Max Strus is 15.5 points. That's 1.5 more than his season average of 14.

His per-game rebound average of 5.1 is 0.6 more than his prop bet over/under for Monday's game (4.5).

Strus' year-long assist average -- 3.9 per game -- is 0.4 higher than Monday's assist prop bet value (3.5).

Strus' 2.8 made three-pointers per game is 0.7 less than his over/under in Monday's game (3.5).

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Jarrett Allen Props

PTS REB AST 16.5 (Over: -120) 11.5 (Over: -108) 2.5 (Over: -169)

The 16.5-point over/under set for Jarrett Allen on Monday is 2.2 higher than his season scoring average.

He averages 2.2 less rebounds than his prop bet Monday of 11.5.

Allen has averaged 2.8 assists this season, 0.3 more than his prop bet on Monday.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NBA Props Today: Toronto Raptors

Scottie Barnes Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 21.5 (Over: -106) 9.5 (Over: +100) 5.5 (Over: -120) 1.5 (Over: -185)

The 21.5 points prop bet over/under set for Barnes on Monday is 0.5 more than his season scoring average (21).

He has averaged 0.1 less rebounds per game (9.4) than his prop bet total in Monday's game (9.5).

Barnes has averaged 5.8 assists per game, 0.3 more than Monday's assist over/under (5.5).

Barnes has averaged 2.2 made three-pointers per game, 0.7 more than his over/under in Monday's game (1.5).

Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!

Pascal Siakam Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 15.5 (Over: -125) 4.5 (Over: -122) 3.5 (Over: -130) 3.5 (Over: +120)

Pascal Siakam is scoring 21.9 points per game this season, 1.6 less than his points prop on Monday.

He averages 0.1 more rebounds than his prop bet Monday of 6.5.

Siakam has averaged 5.2 assists this season, 0.7 more than his prop bet on Monday.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.