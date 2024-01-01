The Cleveland Cavaliers, with Caris LeVert, take on the Toronto Raptors at 7:30 PM ET on Monday.

Last time out, which was on December 29, LeVert posted six points and four assists in a 119-111 loss versus the Bucks.

Below, we break down LeVert's stats and trends to help you find the best prop bets.

Caris LeVert Prop Bets vs. the Raptors

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 13.5 15.3 14.5 Rebounds 3.5 3.4 2.8 Assists 3.5 3.9 3.9 PRA -- 22.6 21.2 PR -- 18.7 17.3 3PM 1.5 1.8 2.0



Caris LeVert Insights vs. the Raptors

This season, he's put up 11.4% of the Cavaliers' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 13.5 per contest.

He's put up 5.6 threes per game, or 11.8% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

LeVert's opponents, the Raptors, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 20th in the NBA with 101.8 possessions per game, while his Cavaliers rank 23rd in possessions per game with 100.8.

Giving up 115 points per game, the Raptors are the 17th-ranked team in the NBA defensively.

The Raptors are the 15th-ranked team in the NBA, allowing 43.3 rebounds per contest.

Looking at assists, the Raptors have given up 27.4 per contest, 24th in the league.

The Raptors give up 12.9 made 3-pointers per contest, 15th-ranked in the NBA.

Caris LeVert vs. the Raptors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/26/2023 22 7 3 1 1 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.