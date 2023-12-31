Vikings vs. Packers Sunday Night Football: Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 17
NFC North rivals clash when the Minnesota Vikings (7-8) host the Green Bay Packers (7-8) on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at U.S. Bank Stadium. Minnesota is favored by 2 points. The game's over/under is listed at 46.5.
The Vikings' betting trends and insights can be found in this article before you bet on their matchup against Packers. Before the Packers play the Vikings, prepare for the matchup by taking a look at their recent betting insights and trends.
Vikings vs. Packers Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Minnesota Moneyline
|Green Bay Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Vikings (-2)
|46.5
|-130
|+110
|FanDuel
|Vikings (-2)
|46.5
|-126
|+108
Minnesota vs. Green Bay Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET
- Where: U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV Info: NBC
Vikings vs. Packers Betting Insights
- Minnesota has a 7-5-3 record against the spread this season.
- The Vikings have won twice ATS (2-2-1) as a 2-point favorite or more this season.
- Five of Minnesota's 15 games with a set total have hit the over (33.3%).
- Against the spread, Green Bay is 7-8-0 this year.
- As 2-point underdogs or greater, the Packers are 4-3 against the spread.
- There have been nine Green Bay games (out of 15) that hit the over this season.
