Should you bet on Valtteri Puustinen to score a goal when the Pittsburgh Penguins and the New York Islanders meet up on Sunday at 6:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before putting any money down.

Will Valtteri Puustinen score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +450 (Bet $10 to win $45.00 if he scores a goal)

Puustinen stats and insights

In one of nine games this season, Puustinen scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has scored one goal versus the Islanders this season in one game (three shots).

Puustinen has picked up one assist on the power play.

He has a 5.0% shooting percentage, attempting 2.2 shots per game.

Islanders defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Islanders are conceding 113 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 18th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Islanders have four shutouts, and they average 19.1 hits and 19.3 blocked shots per game.

Penguins vs. Islanders game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Sunday, December 31, 2023 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, MSGSN, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

