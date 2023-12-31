Steelers vs. Seahawks: Promo Codes, Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 4:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Pittsburgh Steelers (8-7) visit the Seattle Seahawks (8-7) at Lumen Field on Sunday, December 31, 2023.
The betting insights and trends for the Seahawks and Steelers can be seen below before you bet on Sunday's matchup.
Steelers vs. Seahawks Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, December 31, 2023
- Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Channel: FOX
- City: Seattle, Washington
- Venue: Lumen Field
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Seahawks
|3.5
|41
|-185
|+150
Steelers vs. Seahawks Betting Records & Stats
Pittsburgh Steelers
- Steelers games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 41 points in six of 15 outings.
- Pittsburgh's games this season have had an average of 39.1 points, 1.9 fewer points than this game's point total.
- The Steelers have put together an 8-7-0 record against the spread this year.
- The Steelers have been underdogs in nine games this season and won five (55.6%) of those contests.
- Pittsburgh has played as an underdog of +150 or more once this season and won that game.
Seattle Seahawks
- Seattle has an average point total of 44.4 in their matchups this year, 3.4 more points than this game's over/under.
- The Seahawks are 8-6-1 against the spread this season.
- The Seahawks have been moneyline favorites seven times this season. They've gone 6-1.
- When it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -185 or shorter, Seattle has gone 4-1 (80%).
Seahawks vs. Steelers Over/Under Stats
|Points Scored (PG)
|Points Scored NFL Rank
|Points Allowed (PG)
|Points Allowed NFL Rank
|Average Total
|Games Over Current Total
|Total Games
|Seahawks
|21.3
|19
|23.5
|22
|44.4
|8
|15
|Steelers
|17.1
|28
|19.4
|7
|39.1
|6
|15
Steelers vs. Seahawks Betting Insights & Trends
Steelers
- Over its past three contests, Pittsburgh has one win against the spread, and is 2-1 overall.
- The Steelers have hit the over in each of their past three games.
- The Seahawks have a negative point differential on the season (-32 total points, -2.2 per game), as do the Steelers (-34 total points, -2.3 per game).
Seahawks
- Seattle has two wins against the spread, and is 2-1 overall, over its last three contests.
- Seattle's past three games have not gone over the total.
- The Seahawks have a negative point differential on the season (-32 total points, -2.2 per game), as do the Steelers (-34 total points, -2.3 per game).
Steelers Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|39.1
|38.3
|40.3
|Implied Team Total AVG
|21.1
|21.1
|21.2
|ATS Record
|8-7-0
|5-4-0
|3-3-0
|Over/Under Record
|5-10-0
|4-5-0
|1-5-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|3-3
|2-2
|1-1
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|5-4
|3-2
|2-2
Seahawks Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|44.4
|43.4
|45.3
|Implied Team Total AVG
|25.1
|24.6
|25.6
|ATS Record
|8-6-1
|3-4-0
|5-2-1
|Over/Under Record
|6-9-0
|4-3-0
|2-6-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|6-1
|4-1
|2-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|2-6
|1-1
|1-5
