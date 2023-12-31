Steelers vs. Seahawks Injury Report — Week 17
The Pittsburgh Steelers' (8-7) injury report heading into their matchup with the Seattle Seahawks (8-7) currently includes four players on it. The matchup begins at 4:05 PM on Sunday, December 31 from Lumen Field.
The Steelers' last game was a 34-11 win over the Cincinnati Bengals.
The Seahawks knocked off the Tennessee Titans 20-17 in their most recent game.
Pittsburgh Steelers Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Kenny Pickett
|QB
|Ankle
|Questionable
|Minkah Fitzpatrick
|S
|Knee
|Out
|Elandon Roberts
|LB
|Pectoral
|Out
|Trenton Thompson
|DB
|Neck
|Out
Seattle Seahawks Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Kenneth Walker III
|RB
|Shoulder
|Questionable
|D'Wayne Eskridge
|WR
|Ribs
|Out
|Nick Bellore
|LB
|Knee
|Questionable
|Dre'Mont Jones
|DE
|Shoulder
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Frank Clark
|DE
|Rest
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Mario Edwards Jr.
|DE
|Knee
|Out
|Jordyn Brooks
|LB
|Knee
|Out
|Tre Brown
|CB
|Heel
|Full Participation In Practice
|Jamal Adams
|SS
|Knee
|Out
|D.K. Metcalf
|WR
|Back
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Noah Fant
|TE
|Knee
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Damien Lewis
|OG
|Neck
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Anthony Bradford
|OG
|Elbow
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Devon Witherspoon
|CB
|Hip
|Questionable
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|WR
|Knee
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Jake Bobo
|WR
|Knee
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Jason Peters
|OT
|Foot
|Out
Steelers vs. Seahawks Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET
- Where: Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington
- TV Info: FOX
Steelers Season Insights
- With 294.4 total yards per game on offense, the Steelers rank 26th in the NFL in 2023. Defensively, they rank 21st, giving up 348.2 total yards per game.
- The Steelers' offense has been a bottom-five unit this season, compiling 17.1 points per game, which ranks fifth-worst in the NFL. On the defensive side of the ball, they rank seventh with 19.4 points allowed per contest.
- The Steelers rank 27th in the NFL with 184.2 passing yards per game on offense, and they rank 21st with 230.7 passing yards allowed per contest on the defensive side of the ball.
- With 110.2 rushing yards per game on offense, Pittsburgh ranks 16th in the NFL. Defensively it ranks 20th, allowing 117.5 rushing yards per contest.
- At +10, the Steelers have the best turnover margin in the NFL this season.
