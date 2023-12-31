At 4:05 PM ET on Sunday, the Seattle Seahawks are at home against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Before making a player prop bet, keep reading for the player props for the top contributors in this game between the Seahawks and the Steelers.

Najee Harris Touchdown Odds

Harris Odds to Score First TD: +800

Harris Odds to Score Anytime TD: +410

Kenneth Walker III Touchdown Odds

Walker Odds to Score First TD: +550

Walker Odds to Score Anytime TD: +250

More Steelers Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Allen Robinson II - - 17.5 (-113) Mason Rudolph 210.5 (-113) - - Diontae Johnson - - 44.5 (-113) Najee Harris - 52.5 (-113) - George Pickens - - 50.5 (-113) Pat Freiermuth - - 23.5 (-113) Jaylen Warren - 34.5 (-113) 22.5 (-113)

More Seahawks Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Zach Charbonnet - 21.5 (-114) - Noah Fant - - 18.5 (-113) Tyler Lockett - - 52.5 (-113) D.K. Metcalf - - 63.5 (-113) Geno Smith 240.5 (-113) - - Jaxon Smith-Njigba - - 43.5 (-113) Kenneth Walker III - 63.5 (-114) 12.5 (-114)

